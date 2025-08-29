Fayre to celebrate community spirit in Lynemouth

Lynemouth Recreation Ground, home of the mining town’s bowls and football clubs, invites residents to witness its significant developments with a fayre for all the family.

The ground continues to undergo development, with over £110,000 of investment secured in large part from the Northumberland Inclusive Economy Community Partnership, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the Lead Authority.

Visitors to the ground can see the structural and cosmetic changes to the site’s Pavilion.

Showers have been upgraded and a new accessible toilet installed.

Lynemouth Welfare Pavilion.

Extensive boiler improvements have been made to ensure the site is fit for events in all seasons, and a community defibrillator has been purchased.

The grounds have also received some TLC, with the refurbishment of the car park area and replacement of old football goal posts.

Northumberland County Council is working with Trustees of Lynemouth Recreation Ground on renewing the site’s lease, which the Trustees will take on in 2026 to drive the space forward as a thriving community hub.

Cllr Eve Chicken, cabinet member with responsibility for Social Inclusion said: “Lynemouth Recreation Ground is truly embodying our council priorities.

“Through enhancing their community offer, the site is going a long way in addressing inequalities and providing a safe space for isolated members of the community.

“Extensive community consultation has been carried out and changes are being driven forward by a newly established Community Action Group.

“I encourage the people of Lynemouth to take advantage of what’s on offer at the recreation ground, and that includes attending the End-of-Summer Fayre to celebrate this amazing community space.”

Cllr Liz Dunn, Lynemouth ward member and chair of the Lynemouth Recreation Ground Trustees, said: “It’s really important that we work together to protect and improve our community spaces and facilities, so it’s fantastic to see investment from the Government and the Combined Authority in Lynemouth and the Recreation Ground.

“The new and improved Pavilion is now home to weekly community groups and activity, including our talented craft club, who help decorate the space for community events like our fantastic VE Day Celebration.

“The whole community has come together to enhance the space.”

Lynemouth Recreation Ground End-of-Summer Fayre is taking place on Saturday 30 August, 11am – 3pm.