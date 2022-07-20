Farm venue for Union Chain Bridge birthday picnic

Picture from last year's picnic by Jim Gibson Photography.

The free event at Chain Bridge Honey Farm on Tuesday, July 26 will include performances from local and international artists, as well as fun activities inspired by the bridge.

Local groups such as Coldingham Ukuleles and Rag Bag Morris will perform and international musician Harry Bird will top the entertainment bill.

There will be plenty of family activities to try, from learning about ancient artefacts with Wessex Archaeology to trying your hand at botanical illustration with NUSTEM from Northumbria University and more.

The honey farm’s visitor centre will be open – with its shop selling a variety of products, from honey and mustard to lip balm and hand cream.

The initial idea to hold a birthday picnic came in 2021, when the project team wanted to celebrate the bridge’s then 201st birthday, but Covid rules meant that only events held outdoors were allowed.

“That was so much fun, we decided to do it again this year,” said Becki Cooper of Museums Northumberland.

She added: “While the bridge, the world’s oldest suspension bridge for traffic, is currently closed for conservation, that doesn’t stop our celebrating its historic and technological significance 202 years to the day that it first opened.”

The picnic will take place between 11am and 3pm. To book free tickets, go to www.tinyurl.com/UCBPicnic2022