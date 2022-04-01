Family fun this Easter in Berwick and Paxton
A selection of fun-filled family activities are taking place during the Easter holidays at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery and a venue across the border.
Museums Northumberland is collaborating with Paxton House to run a series of interactive workshops exploring the art of nature, the chemistry of chocolate, bridge and boat-building, and music from rivers and the sea.
The hour-long sessions are designed to be fun and hands-on, and are suitable for people aged seven and above.
They will take place on various dates across the two venues during the day until April 21. There is also an evening activity of stargazing at Paxton House.
Spaces are limited and booking is essential. For further information and ticket links, go to www.unionchainbridge.org/easteractivities
Sessions at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery are free, although normal admission charges to the museum apply. Buying an annual pass means you can enjoy unlimited repeat visits.
Sessions at Paxton House will include a small charge on top of the normal admission price.