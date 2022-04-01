Family fun this Easter in Berwick and Paxton

Some of the activities are taking place at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery.

Museums Northumberland is collaborating with Paxton House to run a series of interactive workshops exploring the art of nature, the chemistry of chocolate, bridge and boat-building, and music from rivers and the sea.

The hour-long sessions are designed to be fun and hands-on, and are suitable for people aged seven and above.

They will take place on various dates across the two venues during the day until April 21. There is also an evening activity of stargazing at Paxton House.

Spaces are limited and booking is essential. For further information and ticket links, go to www.unionchainbridge.org/easteractivities

Sessions at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery are free, although normal admission charges to the museum apply. Buying an annual pass means you can enjoy unlimited repeat visits.