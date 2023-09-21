News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Fairport Convention to perform at The Maltings in Berwick next month

A band that has been entertaining music lovers for over half a century is coming to The Maltings in Berwick next month.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Fairport Convention.Fairport Convention.
Fairport Convention.

Fairport Convention’s Autumn Tour will present a mix of long-established favourites and some surprises from albums old and new.

The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The folk rockers have received a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.

Fairport Convention will perform at The Maltings on Saturday, October 28 from 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, call 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/fairport-convention

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with the band promises to surprise and delight all those who are in attendance.

Related topics:BerwickBBC