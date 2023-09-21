Fairport Convention.

Fairport Convention’s Autumn Tour will present a mix of long-established favourites and some surprises from albums old and new.

The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals.

The folk rockers have received a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.

Fairport Convention will perform at The Maltings on Saturday, October 28 from 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, call 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/fairport-convention