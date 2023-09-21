Fairport Convention to perform at The Maltings in Berwick next month
Fairport Convention’s Autumn Tour will present a mix of long-established favourites and some surprises from albums old and new.
The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals.
The folk rockers have received a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.
Fairport Convention will perform at The Maltings on Saturday, October 28 from 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, call 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/fairport-convention
Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with the band promises to surprise and delight all those who are in attendance.