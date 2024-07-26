Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is building for the 2024 staging of a music festival that is continuing to grow.

This year’s Party in the Park Morpeth will take place between August 23 and 25 and the organisers have added more caravan and camping pitches to cater for the increasing number of families wanting to attend.

After the initial success at Morpeth Town FC, the need for expansion led to collaboration with local farmers – providing a larger venue adjacent to the football club.

The 2024 festival will feature an exciting range of tribute bands for groups such as Take That, Abba, The Killers and Oasis. Music lovers can also look forward to a live performance by the legendary Utah Saints.

Vince Race, left, and Andy Holden on site. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

As well as three main stages, this year’s event will also feature DJs, silent discos, a funfair, comedy shows and a circus workshop.

Due to the overwhelming demand for camping and caravanning, the organisers have created an additional camping zone to accommodate more families who wish to stay on the farm and enjoy the entire weekend of music and festivities.

They say this new zone will provide ample space and facilities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay for everyone and the facilities will include water fill-up stations, chemical waste disposal, showers and high-quality toilets.

Vince Race, one of the event’s organisers, said: “Each year, we see more and more families wanting to extend their festival experience by camping on-site.

An aerial view of the site. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

“We are thrilled to offer additional camping options this year so that everyone can join in the fun and make lasting memories.”

The offering this year also includes a festival market, street entertainment and street food vendors.

Fellow organiser Andy Holden added: “The local farmer has been amazing and has really supported us once again. One part of the camping zone will be a quieter area ideal for families with young children.

“We’ve had bookings from Scotland, Yorkshire and the South of England, and this shows that the reputation of the festival is reaching places we never dreamed of when we started it for the people of Morpeth six years ago.”