Seaton Delaval Hall is to host a unique theatre event next month.

Created by November Club and Circus Central, ‘The Unlocked Door’ delves into the iconic hall’s history and will run from Tuesday, September 27 until Thursday, September 29.

Described as an “immersive theatre” experience, it will lead the audience on a journey through the hall’s spaces and introduce them to a host of characters – some real, some imagined – while travelling through 300 years of stories.

The Unlocked Door aims to showcase the hall's colourful history.

Joe Hufton, artistic director of November Club, has been at the helm of the theatre company since 2020, and brings his experience of working with internationally renowned immersive theatre company, Les Enfants Terribles, known for Olivier Award-nominated Alice’s Adventures Underground, to the production.

Having trained as a director at LAMDA, he has also worked on immersive events and productions with Secret Cinema and Immersive Cult.

The production also collaborates with Newcastle-based circus skills agency Circus Central, and features live DJ sets from the Spin City Crew, the Global Majority and Queer DJ collective. A pop-up bar will also be available.

Seaton Delaval Hall’s general manager, Emma Thomas, said: “The Unlocked Door is a bold and immersive experience that will showcase the spaces that have so recently been transformed as part of our National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported Curtain Rises project.

The Unlocked Door takes place later next month.

"Working in partnership with November Club is a great way of introducing new audiences to some of the histories of Seaton Delaval Hall and we’re also delighted that Circus Central and the Spin City DJ crew are part of this event.”

Mr Hufton added: “I’m really excited to be working at Seaton Delaval Hall with November Club making The Unlocked Door.

“It’s great to be collaborating with so much new talent on this project, including designer Amy Watts, Circus Central and the Spin City DJ crew, and I can’t wait to announce the other names involved in the coming few weeks.”

Performances last about an hour, and take place at 6pm, 6.20pm, 6.40pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm and 8pm – which is recommended for ages 16 and over.

The grand basement rooms at Seaton Delaval Hall, Northumberland.

Those with access issues who wish to book should call Seaton Delaval Hall on 0191 237 9100 before booking tickets to discuss their requirements.