Exhibition celebrating the rural heritage of Coquetdale arrives in Alnwick

‘OOT and Aboot – Talking Coquetdale’ is now on show at the Bailiffgate Museum having visited seven village and church halls across Coquetdale over the past two months.

The exhibition is based on the life and work experiences of local people who wanted to share their stories and memories.

There are hands-on activities, photographs, songs, film and music to celebrate stories of which future generations can be proud.

The exhibition in Rothbury.

Visitors can listen to specially composed music by local musician Ian Stephenson and see photographs from local artist Jose Snook.

Sally Brewis, the Out of Town (OOT) Museum project manager said “There has been a huge amount of interest in the OOT Museum since we launched in 2019.

"The National Lottery Heritage funding allowed us to work with those people who wanted to share their valuable memories of the old way of life and record the distinct Northumbrian dialect to ensure we have a lasting record of a voice that is rapidly disappearing.”

Peter Dawson, from Rothbury, who is one of those featured in the exhibition said: “It looks like my childhood!”. Do not miss this chance to go on an unforgettable journey through this unique experience.”

Hepple was one of the Coquetdale stop-off points.

The exhibition will be in Bailiffgate Museum until Sunday, July 2. There will then be an opportunity to see the exhibition at the Sill on Hadrian’s Wall until September 3.

