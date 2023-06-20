Fans can expect performances of Eric Clapton hits such as Layla, Wonderful Tonight, I Shot The Sheriff, and more.

Tickets for the 7.30pm show on Friday, July 14 are now on sale for £20.

The band last played at the Pheonix in 2019 and has sold out the venue on multiple occasions.

Classic Clapton has been touring since 2001.

According to the band this is likely to be the final year they will perform, having originally been formed in Newcastle in 1985. They were previously named After Midnight, after Eric Clapton’s first solo hit.

Front man Mike Hall has since won a national look-alike competition held at Madame Tussauds, met Eric Clapton twice, and appeared on TV show Cover Their Tracks in 2000.

The Classic Clapton show was launched in 2001 and went on to perform across the UK, Europe, and further afield.