Enjoy songs from around the world at show by Toronto-based duo in north Northumberland
‘Talk To Me’ showcases the a-cappella live looping style the duo have brought to audiences in 25 countries across six continents.
With a playlist that ranges from Bach to the Beatles to Bollywood, with stops in Sydney and Sao Paolo, their show has something for everyone who enjoys the classic music of the 20th Century.
Victoria Craig, from Concerts@StCuthbert’s, said: “We are very excited about this performance – their a-cappella style will sound extraordinary with the wonderful acoustics in the church.”
Tickets for the show on Tuesday, October 17 from 7pm are priced at £12 for adults and £5 for those under 16.
For more information and to book, go to https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/event/freeplay-talk-to-me