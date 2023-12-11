Shoppers can get into the festive mood if they are not already by visiting a very Christmassy Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth this weekend.

Members of the Boulmer Military Wives choir.

Choirs will be performing around the eye-catching Christmas tree in the piazza area of the shopping centre, with the line-up including Boulmer Military Wives and Voicemale on Saturday (December 16).

Ellington Colliery Band will also be welcomed to the centre for a ‘carol-athon’ on Sunday (December 17) from 11am.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We strive to make the centre as magical as possible in the run up to Christmas. We are extremely lucky to host so many wonderful performers this Christmas period.”

Members of the Voicemale choir in full voice.

The centre is also providing a stage for local schools wishing to carol sing with Chantry Middle School and Stobhillgate First School having already performed.

St Robert’s Catholic First School will also be at the centre on Tuesday, December 19 at 1.30pm and Linton Primary School will perform on Thursday, December 21 at 10.30am.

To round off the Christmas performances, the popular Salvation Army Choir will perform on Saturday, December 23, at 10.30am.

The centre is looking lovely for the festive period, with the Christmas decorations all lit and Barluga’s outdoor terrace providing a stunning view of the Christmas tree whilst enjoying a festive cocktail.

Stores are packed to the brim with Christmas gift ideas and ideal party outfits.