For music fans wanting to get away from it all, it will be difficult to find a better venue than Lindisfarne at high tide.

Pilgrimage To The Islands returns this November, where attendees can enjoy a host of music and art and the natural surroundings of the island. Then as the tide ebbs a few hours later, they will hopefully head back to the mainland with some fantastic memories.

The festival takes place indoors in the all seater Crossman Hall, where some of the region’s most exciting musical talent will be performing as well as artists from further afield such as American new wave folk singer Amy Rigby.

Other artists for 2024 include King Creosote, Mick Head & The Red Elastic Band, Butler, Blake and Grant, Martin Stephenson & the Daintees, Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand, The Dave Hull-Denholm Band, The Pearlfishers, Ceitidh Mac, Nev Clay, Frankie Archer and Hector Gannet, who have appropriately named songs linking them to the area such as ‘The Whin Sill’ and ‘The Haven of St Aidan’s’.

Organiser Mark Elliott said: “The last time we did this event, the feedback was amazing. People totally loved getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, as the island instils a sense of calm.

“Music fans emerged themselves into the music and it was an atmosphere like no other.

“Our Saturday headliners Blake, Butler and Grant represent a huge slice of music royalty from Teenage Fanclub, Suede and Love and Money. Add to this King Creosote (Friday) and Martin Stephenson plus Mick Head (Sunday) and we have the ideal ingredients for a memorable event.”

The festival starts at lunchtime on Friday, November 8 and attendees can access the island on this date from 9.15am until 5.20pm, when the causeway is enveloped by the rolling North Sea. Safe crossing back to the mainland is from 9.30pm that day.

Saturday’s safe crossing times are 10am until 6.20pm and for Sunday it is 11.25am until 7.30pm.

The Pilgrimage To The Islands team stress that the music finishes in time for safe crossing, no risks should be taken with the tides and there will be plenty of food and drink available.

Weekend tickets and day tickets can be purchased at https://pilgrimage-to-the-islands.wescantickets.com