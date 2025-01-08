The Nick Ross Orchestra will perform in Hexham later this month.

The Nick Ross Orchestra: The Glenn Miller & Rat Pack Era show will be performed at the Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham on Sunday, January 19, from 7.30pm.

A description for the show includes the following: ‘Glenn Miller made his last known recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios on November 27, 1944, just a few short weeks before he ‘disappeared’ on December 15 of that same year.

‘The lights soften, the mood settles. An audience waits for that first moment of sound. The Big Band is poised, relaxed, but with eyes anxious for the lead. And then, as if giving body to an echo, the murmured notes of Moonlight Serenade... and the night, it seems, is suddenly full and timeless.

‘Recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents ‘an unmissable evening of music and song’ – the Classic Big Band Sound of the 1940s and 50s.’

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/the-nick-ross-orchestra-the-glenn-miller-rat-pack-era