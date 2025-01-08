Enjoy Big Band Sound of the 1940s and 50s as The Nick Ross Orchestra is coming to a venue in Northumberland
A description for the show includes the following: ‘Glenn Miller made his last known recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios on November 27, 1944, just a few short weeks before he ‘disappeared’ on December 15 of that same year.
‘The lights soften, the mood settles. An audience waits for that first moment of sound. The Big Band is poised, relaxed, but with eyes anxious for the lead. And then, as if giving body to an echo, the murmured notes of Moonlight Serenade... and the night, it seems, is suddenly full and timeless.
‘Recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents ‘an unmissable evening of music and song’ – the Classic Big Band Sound of the 1940s and 50s.’
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/the-nick-ross-orchestra-the-glenn-miller-rat-pack-era
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.