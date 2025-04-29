Enjoy a rare solo performance by legendary folk singer Karine Polwart at The Maltings in Berwick
2025 marks 25 years since Karine Polwart embraced a full-time career as a Scottish folk singer and 20 years since she scooped three BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards following her debut solo album, Faultlines.
Since then, she has become a multi-award-winning songwriter, theatre maker, broadcaster and storyteller – whose work evokes a richness of place, hidden histories, scientific enquiry and folklore.
This is a rare chance to enjoy an intimate, conversational solo performance. Expect a clutch of new songs and wonder tales, and an evening of curiosity and compassion.
Book your tickets via The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/karine-polwart-feather-ether-tour
