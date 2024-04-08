The Music at Paxton 2024 performance by Ensemble Hesperi will take place on July 23. Picture by Edward Morgan.

With chamber music, family events, talks, walks and song, audiences at the Paxton House festival in 2024 will be treated to festival debuts and Scottish premieres, and a medley of musical styles from across continents including Western Classical, Middle Eastern, Mexican, Jewish, Balkan, Gypsy, Tango, Flamenco, Folk, Jazz and Bluegrass.

Committed to reaching the widest possible audience, the festival is offering free tickets to under 26s through Cavatina Chamber Music Trust, free entry for under 12s, concessions across all concerts starting at just £6 and a number of free concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus Smith, artistic director, said: “We are hoping to make it easier than ever to enjoy the Paxton experience in the glorious Scottish Borders.”