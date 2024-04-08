Enjoy a global flavour at this year's Music at Paxton festival
With chamber music, family events, talks, walks and song, audiences at the Paxton House festival in 2024 will be treated to festival debuts and Scottish premieres, and a medley of musical styles from across continents including Western Classical, Middle Eastern, Mexican, Jewish, Balkan, Gypsy, Tango, Flamenco, Folk, Jazz and Bluegrass.
Committed to reaching the widest possible audience, the festival is offering free tickets to under 26s through Cavatina Chamber Music Trust, free entry for under 12s, concessions across all concerts starting at just £6 and a number of free concerts.
Angus Smith, artistic director, said: “We are hoping to make it easier than ever to enjoy the Paxton experience in the glorious Scottish Borders.”
General booking for the festival opens on Monday, April 22. For more information, go to www.musicatpaxton.co.uk