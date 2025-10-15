POPPY will explore themes of remembrance. (Photo: Darren Irwin)

Eliot Smith Dance is unveiling a reimagined show in Northumberland – exploring themes of remembrance and the human cost of war.

The premiere of POPPY will take place at Alnwick Playhouse on Remembrance Sunday, November 9, and a community-led performance will take place at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington on Saturday, November 1.

Originally premiered in 2018, POPPY has been reimagined for 2025 to mark 80 years since Victory in Europe and VJ Day.

As conflicts continue to shape lives around the world, this new staging invites audiences to reflect the impact of wars through the symbolic power of the poppy.

At Alnwick Playhouse, the full-length professional production will be performed by five exceptional dancers, featuring a newly commissioned score by acclaimed composer Adam Johnson.

With a running time of 40 minutes and followed by a post-show talk with the creative team, this premiere offers a striking and deeply human portrayal of collective memory, sacrifice, and love.

Complementing the professional premiere is a moving community performance, Sea of Red Dancers, at Woodhorn Museum, where a 15-minute abstract adaptation of POPPY will be performed by adults from South East Northumberland and across the North East.

Taking place at midday on Saturday November 1, the performance is presented outdoors in the atmospheric grounds of the museum and is free with museum admission or a valid annual pass.

This site-specific piece, created in collaboration with choreographer Eliot Smith, invites the public to witness how dance can act as a powerful tool for remembrance and expression at the heart of the community.

Creative director Eliot Smith said: “POPPY is about memory and love, not just history. It’s about how war echoes through families, communities, and lives long after the last shot is fired.

“This new version is stripped back, emotional, shaped around WWII, and deeply rooted in the symbolism of the poppy as a flower of remembrance.”

POPPY is created in association with Alnwick Playhouse, and Sea of Red Dancers is developed with in-kind support from Woodhorn Museum and North East Museums, with additional support from public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.