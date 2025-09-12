A rising electronic artist from Morpeth has released his highly anticipated new single.

A pulsing deep house track layered with hypnotic beats and melodic textures, Two Seconds explores themes of personal growth and self-reflection as SPICER channels the emotions of embracing change.

Although Two Seconds marks SPICER’s first official single, he is no stranger to creating infectious tracks.

Previous releases have already surpassed 3,000 and 4,000 streams, building a solid foundation of listeners.

With this release, SPICER (Matthew Spicer) is aiming to expand his reach and showcase a more refined, signature sound within the dance music scene.

He said: “Two Seconds is about those fleeting moments where you realise you’ve outgrown who you used to be.

“It’s about looking back on your immaturity within relationships, but also celebrating the fact that you’re evolving. I wanted the song to capture that mix of nostalgia and forward momentum in a way people can both feel and dance to.”

Two Seconds is available on all major streaming platforms.