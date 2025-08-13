Edinburgh jazz duo to perform at Swarland Village Hall in September fundraiser
Ian and Dominic are known for their melodic style and entertaining stories from the road. Their concerts combine atmospheric cabaret-style seating, low lighting and great music.
Well-known from sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, the saxophone-and-piano duo tour in a converted Yorkshire ambulance, bringing their music to intimate venues nationwide.
A special performance at Swarland Village Hall on Saturday, September 6 will raise funds for the hall which is run entirely by volunteers.
Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues following many sell out concerts in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”
The show will start at 8pm and entry is £15, with accompanied under-16s going free. There will also be a licensed bar at the event.
Tickets can be purchased from Nelson’s in the Park Swarland, or by emailing [email protected] or calling 07789887424.