An Edinburgh-based musical duo are raising funds for Swarland Village Hall with their acclaimed Jazz in the Village tour this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian and Dominic are known for their melodic style and entertaining stories from the road. Their concerts combine atmospheric cabaret-style seating, low lighting and great music.

Well-known from sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, the saxophone-and-piano duo tour in a converted Yorkshire ambulance, bringing their music to intimate venues nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special performance at Swarland Village Hall on Saturday, September 6 will raise funds for the hall which is run entirely by volunteers.

Musical duo Ian and Dom.

Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues following many sell out concerts in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

The show will start at 8pm and entry is £15, with accompanied under-16s going free. There will also be a licensed bar at the event.

Tickets can be purchased from Nelson’s in the Park Swarland, or by emailing [email protected] or calling 07789887424.