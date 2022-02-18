Duo and trio lined up for Alnmouth shows

Martin Stephenson.

First up are ‘Jazz in the Village’ duo Ian Miller and Dominic Spencer whose scheduled appearance in November was postponed due to Storm Arwen’s power cuts.

They are lined up to perform on Thursday, March 3 at 8pm.

Dominic said: “We play accessible, melodic jazz and tell amusing stories about some our touring experiences from the places we have played and visited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jazz in the Village duo Ian Miller and Dominic Spencer.

“We usually set the hall out in a cabaret style with low lighting and tea light candles on the tables, to create an intimate concert setting.

“Our concerts are usually well attended and we have had some wonderful and memorable jazz evenings throughout the UK over the years.”

Tickets are £10 with funds going towards the Hindmarsh Hall. Please bring your November ticket.

Meanwhile, Martin Stephenson’s Trio are set to perform at the venue on Friday, March 11.

Martin, a critically acclaimed musician, is originally from Washington in Tyne and Wear but now lives at Invergordon in the Scottish Highlands so this is a rare chance to see him play live in north Northumberland.

In his fabulous new trio he is joined by two exceptionally talented young musicians - Rupert Hughes (guitar/vocals) and Niles Krieger (violin/mandolin/dobro/vocals), both from the award winning bluegrass band ‘The Often Herd’.