The Alnwick school puts on two shows every year, with one always being a musical in spring.

This year’s choice is Bob Carlton’s 80s classic Return to the Forbidden Planet, which tells the story of a bonkers space adventure in a universe where women rule the roost.

The show had its opening night on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday, March 9.

The musical tells a story of the space exploration ship the SS Albatross which is hit by meteor during a routine survey flight under the command of the unflappable Captain Tempest. This marks the start the crew’s journey who find themselves trapped by the evil Dr Prospero on his planet D'ylliria.

Set to the backdrop of some of the best 1950s and 1960s classics, this production is guaranteed to get the audience bobbing their heads.

1 . DCHS Return to the Forbidden Planet Dress rehearsal. Pictures by Alisha Fairgrieve and Mason Holtom. Photo: Alisha Fairgrieve & Mason Holtom Photo Sales

2 . DCHS Return to the Forbidden Planet Dress rehearsal. Picture by Alisha Fairgrieve and Mason Holtom. Photo: Alisha Fairgrieve & Mason Holtom Photo Sales

3 . DCHS Return to the Forbidden Planet Dress rehearsal. Pictures by Alisha Fairgrieve and Mason Holtom. Photo: Alisha Fairgrieve & Mason Holtom Photo Sales