Into the Fields festival will take place on May 24, 25, and 26 at Meggie’s Burn, just south of the town.

The camping event features a series of tribute bands from across the UK, performing music from bands like The Killers, David Bowie, AC/DC, Oasis, The Beatles, and more across multiple stages.

Original artists performing include Welsh comedy hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain and dance music DJ Slipmatt.

The three-day festival is set to return for its sixth year. (Photo by Vince Race)

Vince Race, one of the event organisers, said: “We get the best UK tribute bands from all around, they are not just local.

“We are putting luxury toilets in for everyone. It is nice trailers, so there are none of the horrible portaloos.

“We keep the prices down low for the beers and there are no queues with it being a smaller festival.

“It is just a good atmosphere and a good quality festival for the price you are paying.”

He added: “There is such a buzz around the town. It is a complete community festival, it is amazing. There is never any trouble, it is a great family festival.”

Vince and his business partner Andy’s firm AV Productions also runs Party in the Park in Morpeth.

He has long had an interest in festivals and has been involved in the music scene in Blyth, where the 46-year-old is from, for decades.

Vince said: “I have managed bands for about 20 years. I used to manage original bands, unsigned bands.

“I used to put nights on around the Blyth area. The original scene died out so I started putting cover and tribute bands on around the local pubs.

“I have been a festival goer since I was 16. I have tried to do as many Reading and Leeds, all the festivals.

“I just decided I wanted one in the Northumberland area.

“I started with beach festivals and then progressed to Meggie’s Burn and Into the Fields.”