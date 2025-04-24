Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final headline act has been announced for Lindisfarne Festival 2025.

It returns this August bank holiday for what promises to be its biggest celebration yet – marking a celebration of 10 years of the event.

And now, indie rock band, Doves have been confirmed to headline the Friday night alongside Armand Van Helden. The trio will take to the Shorefields Main Stage fresh off the release of their sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely.

Doves burst onto the UK alternative scene in 2000 with their Mercury Prize-nominated debut Lost Souls, and across six studio albums including three UK Number ones, the Manchester band have developed a devoted following.

Doves, the final headline act for Lindisfarne Festival 2025.

A festival spokesperson said: “Doves are a band that move people - sonically and emotionally. Having them headline our Friday night feels momentous. This year is all about reflection, celebration, and looking forward, and their new album taps into all of that. It’s going to be magic.”

Set on the private grounds of Beal Farm, the festival is known for its panoramic views stretching across to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. The spokesperson added: “It’s not just about the music, it’s about being completely transported—to a place where the sea meets the soul, and every corner of the site hides something new to discover.”

Alongside the music including more headliners such as, Jamie Webster, The Waterboys, and Hawkwind, attendees can expect comedy, yoga, poetry, wellness zones, street food and more.

Weekend tickets are for sale now, including camping – but attendees can also upgrade to stay in the glamping village, which is bigger than ever this year.