Disney On Ice announces it will skate back to the North East - here's how to get tickets

Disney's Mickey Mouse with Newcastle upon Tyne's iconic landmark, the Tyne Bridge. Photo by Tony Hall

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will be bringing fun for all the family to Utilita Arena Newcastle from December 9-12, 2021.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza in the ice spectacular. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like ‘Let it Go’ and ‘In Summer.’

Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage.

Get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of The Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a ‘Tale as Old as Time’ when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to ‘Be Our Guest.’

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families with the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Ailsa Oliver, General Manager of Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena Newcastle this year with this exciting new show. I know our family audiences have really missed their yearly trip to see Disney On Ice; it’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have an amazing experience at the Arena and make fabulous memories filled with fun and laughter.

Beauty and the Beast

"Every year Disney On Ice produces a truly scintillating ice spectacular, where the electricity in the atmosphere is positively tangible. It’s great to see kids in their fancy dress costumes, singing along to the songs and totally engaged with the magic unfolding. Quite often the parents are enjoying watching their kids enjoying the show as much as the show itself! We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this year’s show in December, we’ll certainly be getting into the Christmas spirit by then!”

How to get tickets