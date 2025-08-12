A founding member of the legendary band Dire Straits is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

Bass player John Illsley will perform at the venue on November 13 as part of his 21-date UK tour.

In The Life and Times of Dire Straits, John shares rare insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and live performances of timeless hits like Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms, which turns 40 this year.

A landmark moment in music history, Brothers in Arms was the first album to sell over one million copies on CD and topped the charts in over 20 countries, cementing Dire Straits as one of the biggest bands of the 1980s and beyond.

Joined by the band’s former co-manager Paul Cummins and a stellar band, this intimate evening blends music and conversation from one of rock’s most iconic journeys. The evening also features live performances of John’s own solo work.

His 2021 memoir My Life in Dire Straits (Penguin) became an international bestseller.