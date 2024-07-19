Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A show that has been 65 million years in the making is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

RED Entertainment have announced the return of Dinosaur Adventure Live with three new Dinosaur additions and a brand new story making an even more roarsome and perfect family day out.

Dinosaur Adventure Live will immerse audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs and brave Rangers for another action packed adventure with the new show: Trouble on Volcano Island.

Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on Dinosaur Island. Featuring two dinosaur-expert rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, an astounding apatosaurus, a spectacular spinosaurus, a p-terriffic pterodactyl and a terrifying T-Rex.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is coming to the Alnwick Playhouse.

This immersive and interactive show is guaranteed to be an unforgettable adventure for the whole family, with the opportunity for a free photo and meeting the dinos after the show.

Dinosaur Adventure Live takes place on Monday August 12 at the Alnwick Playhouse. Book tickets here.