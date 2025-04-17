Dinosaur Adventure Live set to come to the Alnwick Playhouse in May

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:35 BST
A popular show is returning to Alnwick Playhouse next month.

RED Entertainment has announced Dinosaur Adventure Live is back with its third chapter.

Dinosaur Adventure Live will immerse audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs and brave rangers for another action packed adventure.

Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on Dinosaur Island. When a satellite tasked with controlling the island’s weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is coming back to Alnwick Playhouse.

The mission: find the code hidden deep within the island, reboot the satellite and save the dinosaurs before it is too late.

Dinosaur Adventure Live takes place on Saturday, May 24 at Alnwick Playhouse at 1.30pm and 4pm. For more information and to book tickets, go to https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/dinosaur-adventure-live

