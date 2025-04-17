Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular show is returning to Alnwick Playhouse next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RED Entertainment has announced Dinosaur Adventure Live is back with its third chapter.

Dinosaur Adventure Live will immerse audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs and brave rangers for another action packed adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on Dinosaur Island. When a satellite tasked with controlling the island’s weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is coming back to Alnwick Playhouse.

The mission: find the code hidden deep within the island, reboot the satellite and save the dinosaurs before it is too late.

Dinosaur Adventure Live takes place on Saturday, May 24 at Alnwick Playhouse at 1.30pm and 4pm. For more information and to book tickets, go to https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/dinosaur-adventure-live