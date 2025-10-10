Day Tripper returns to Stockton this weekend: The over 30s indie disco heads back to the region

Stockton is set for another unforgettable afternoon as Day Tripper makes its highly anticipated return this Saturday, 11th October, at KU.

After a sold-out debut earlier this summer, the event has quickly established itself as part of a new cultural trend sweeping the UK: the rise of the over 30s disco.

Designed for those who grew up on the soundtrack of indie and alternative music, Day Tripper offers a chance to relive the spirit of clubbing without sacrificing the rest of the weekend.

Running from 3pm to 8pm, the event is built around the idea that music lovers can enjoy the same energy and atmosphere of their twenties, but still head home at a sensible hour – whether that’s to the pub for a nightcap or straight to a takeaway on the way home.

The first edition in the summer drew rave reviews, with fans describing it as a breath of fresh air for Teesside’s nightlife. This time, the team at KU and Social Room are promising an even bigger experience.

Attendees can expect rooms filled with classic indie anthems spanning decades, from the golden age of Britpop to the breakthrough sounds of the 2000s and beyond.

Perhaps the most talked-about element of the event, however, is the return of KU-raoke. Back by popular demand, the live band karaoke stage allows fans to grab the mic and perform over 200 songs backed by a full band.

It was a runaway success at the first Day Tripper, creating some of the night’s most memorable moments, and is set to be a highlight once again.

Event organiser Jimmy Beck explains why the event has struck such a chord: “We were blown away by the response to the first Day Tripper back in summer – the atmosphere was incredible.

“People told us they loved being able to go clubbing again without losing their whole weekend. And the KU-raoke with a live band was a real highlight, so we had to bring it back! This time we’re going even bigger and better, and we can’t wait to see Stockton singing its heart out.”

Day Tripper isn’t just another club night – it’s part of a growing movement of events tailored to music fans who want to revisit the joy of live music and indie discos without the downsides of staying out until dawn. Stockton has already proven itself to be at the heart of this new wave, and with the second edition of Day Tripper landing this weekend, the town is once again set to lead the charge.

Tickets are available now and expected to sell quickly following the success of the first event.