A section of the poster for David Starr's UK tour.

David has honed his decades-long career with many performances and he has shared the stage with esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates) and John McEuen, as well as opening for acts like America, Karla Bonoff and Survivor.

His latest EP – Better Me – features acoustic-driven songs such as the title track and ‘Closer To You’, the feisty blues-rock ‘Poison The Water’ and ‘Any Chance Of Going Home’.

David and Erik will be performing at Repas7 By Night, West Street, on the evening of Friday, May 3.