David Starr's UK tour is coming to a venue in Berwick
David has honed his decades-long career with many performances and he has shared the stage with esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates) and John McEuen, as well as opening for acts like America, Karla Bonoff and Survivor.
His latest EP – Better Me – features acoustic-driven songs such as the title track and ‘Closer To You’, the feisty blues-rock ‘Poison The Water’ and ‘Any Chance Of Going Home’.
David and Erik will be performing at Repas7 By Night, West Street, on the evening of Friday, May 3.
The Repas7 By Night Facebook page includes posts about upcoming performances and there are contact details on the page if you need more information about this particular performance.
