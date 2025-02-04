This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Foo Fighters frontman joins Lady Gaga and Chris Martin for the big SNL celebration 🎶🎸🎶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Grohl is set to make his first public performance since revealing his child out of wedlock.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been confirmed as one of the artists performing at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert later this month.

Grohl joins an incredible cast of performers who have all featured previously as musical guests on Saturday Night Live.

SNL is gearing up for its 50 year celebrations in 2025, with a concert scheduled to take place later this month featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

As initially reported by Rolling Stone, the SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert on February 14 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City is set to be one of the first public appearances for Grohl since his admission in late 2024 he had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontman revealed the information in a post on social media, with the frontman also making a rare public outing on his Birthday when he was seen helping cook for the emergency workers handling the California wildfires.

No information if the rest of the Foo Fighters are set to perform with Grohl, or if potentially a second Nirvana reunion might take place akin to that which occurred at FireAid earlier this month.

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more to perform at SNL Homecoming

Dave Grohl is set to perform for the first time after his announcement he fathered a child out of wedlock. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Grohl’s inclusion in the line-up comes after several more big names who have previously performed on the hallowed late-night variety show. They include Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay’s Chris Martin among others.

Current performers scheduled for SNL 50 The Homecoming Concert

Lady Gaga

Bad Bunny

Miley Cyrus

Post Malone

Chris Martin

Dave Grohl

Jelly Roll

David Byrne

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Brittany Howard

The Roots

Devo

Brandi Carlile

Mumford & Sons

Backstreet Boys

Arcade Fire

The B-52s

Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Where can I watch SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert in the UK?

While the performance is set to stream on US streaming service Peacock at 8pm ET on February 14 2025, we would suspect that owing to NOW TV/Sky having the right to stream Saturday Night Live that the show will appear shortly afterwards on Sky Comedy.

Are you looking forward to Dave Grohl’s return to performing at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert? Let us know your thoughts or trepidation about his return by leaving a comment down below.