An experienced rock star who entertains gig audiences with his eccentricities will be performing in Northumberland later this month.

John Otway, who two top-ten hits and a much-viewed historical appearance on the BBC’s The Old Grey Whistle Test, will be playing Warkworth Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 25.

This unique gig is part of his autumn tour and his only show in Northumberland. Joining Otway will be Wild Willy Barrett – his musical partner when they struck pop gold in 1977 with Really Free, a classic song from the heady days of punk rock.

Otway was the more sophisticated end of the New Wave movement with intelligent lyrics, beautiful tunes and a tongue-in-cheek style that has made him today a cult hero to tens of thousands up and down the country, and internationally.

He said: “We can’t wait to come to Warkworth. Northumberland is a beautiful county with a beautiful coastline. We might even go for a plodge before the gig.”

His famous performance on The Old Grey Whistle Test saw him jump on a speaker while performing, slipping and catching the sharp point of the speaker in a very sensitive bodily area.

He entered the top ten again in 2002 with Bunsen Burner and has been touring the world since the 1970s.

Otway and the gifted multi-instrumentalist Barrett have split up and reunited many times and so people are being promised a delightful opportunity to see them playing together again at a venue in Northumberland.

Tickets for the gig are available from https://wegottickets.com/event/644377