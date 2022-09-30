The performance from Crown Ballet in The Maltings on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm will feature some of ballet’s most memorable music and breathtaking dance by dancers from many different countries, including Ukraine.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Swan Lake is full of mystery and romance and it has captured the imagination of generations over the years.

