Crown Ballet's Swan Lake to be performed at The Maltings in Berwick

A company from Moldova will present its UK premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake in Berwick.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:30 am

The performance from Crown Ballet in The Maltings on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm will feature some of ballet’s most memorable music and breathtaking dance by dancers from many different countries, including Ukraine.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Swan Lake is full of mystery and romance and it has captured the imagination of generations over the years.

    For more information and to book tickets to see the performance, please call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/crown-ballet-swan-lake

