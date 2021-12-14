Crowds flock to L.O.L Surprise! disco night
Manor Walks hosted an L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE disco night at their open air ice rink, with fans dressed to impress.
In celebration of the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party tour, which will be coming to the Utilita Arena Newcastle on January 29 and 30 2022, the shopping centre invited devotees of the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to bring their most fashionable BFFs to Manor Walks Ice Rink, channel their inner Lady Diva and strike a pose in their best outfits for the chance to win tickets to the show.
The girls arrived in their favourite L.O.L. Surprise! inspired fashions, opting for the glitter and glamour of Royal Bee, the trendy and hip street-style of Swag, as well as the bold bright colours donned by none other than the bright and vibrant Neonlicious. Many selfies were taken and shared across social media and other platforms.
With music from the upcoming tour providing the music for the night and a 32m x 15m rink offering skaters plenty of room to show off their dancing moves, this was an evening that did not disappoint for all ‘Divas’ that were in attendance of the event.
A total of 25 family tickets to the live show were given away on the night of the disco, with winners receiving seats to L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party at the Utilita Arena Newcastle in January 2022, where they can party alongside their BFFs and B.B.s with the best ever beats, never-before-seen dance moves and sets made for the Instagram spotlight.