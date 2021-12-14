Crowds flock to L.O.L Surprise! disco night

L.O.L. Surprise! Party at Manor Walks Ice Rink.

In celebration of the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party tour, which will be coming to the Utilita Arena Newcastle on January 29 and 30 2022, the shopping centre invited devotees of the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to bring their most fashionable BFFs to Manor Walks Ice Rink, channel their inner Lady Diva and strike a pose in their best outfits for the chance to win tickets to the show.

The girls arrived in their favourite L.O.L. Surprise! inspired fashions, opting for the glitter and glamour of Royal Bee, the trendy and hip street-style of Swag, as well as the bold bright colours donned by none other than the bright and vibrant Neonlicious. Many selfies were taken and shared across social media and other platforms.

With music from the upcoming tour providing the music for the night and a 32m x 15m rink offering skaters plenty of room to show off their dancing moves, this was an evening that did not disappoint for all ‘Divas’ that were in attendance of the event.