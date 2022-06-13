Crowds expected to flock to Blyth Live Festival

Boyzlife stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden will be headlining Blyth Live Festival this summer.

After a two year break due to the Covid pandemic, Blyth beach will once again be transformed this summer into Northumberland’s largest, free family festival.

Blyth Live Festival will return on Saturday, June 18.

Funded by Blyth Town Council, it will be headlined by long time pals Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden who were previously members of '90s and '00s boybands Boyzone and Westlife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now combined their talents and hit records and united as Boyzlife.

With Boyzone, Keith Duffy enjoyed six UK number one singles and 16 single releases making the top five.

Brian McFadden has enjoyed similar success, including 12 UK and Ireland number ones as a member of Westlife, and a record breaking seven top spots in a row.

Cllr Adrian Cartie, Chair of Blyth Town Council’s Community Development Committee, said: “This is a major concert for the town as Keith and Brian have had a lot of chart success between them.”

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Cllr Margaret Richardson said: “In the past we’ve had around 15,000 people enjoying themselves for free as the place to go for a good family day out.

"We try to cater for everyone at our events both residents and visitors, and I think that once again this festival will bring people into the town which can only be good for retail, hospitality and business.”