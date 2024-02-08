Crooners comedy music show coming to The Maltings in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Packed with superb musical numbers and performed with their nine piece, The Mini Big Band, they promise to deliver an evening that fully showcases their unique personality and humour.
The show features a galaxy of the most quintessential songs from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, and Nat King Cole. Expect to hear hits like Come Fly With Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Mack the Knife and many more.
Praise for Crooners includes this from The Reviews Hub: “A simply super show for anyone who loves the big band sound and a fun evening out.”
The show will be performed at The Maltings on Friday, February 23 from 7.30pm. To book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/crooners or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.