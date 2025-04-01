Counter’s Creek: acclaimed London folk group to play Lesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acoustic folk band Counter’s Creek will play Lesbury Village Hall later this month.

Expect foot-tapping jigs and reels, heart-wrenching songs, dance grooves from Eastern Europe and West Africa and a whole lot more when the quartet visit on Saturday, April 26 at 7.30pm as part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

Featuring Ben Cox (voice/flute/whistles/harmonium), Jonathan Taylor (flute/whistles), Tom Newell (violin/banjo) and Moss Freed (guitar), the audience can expect an exciting and uplifting evening of virtuoso playing and sublime four-part harmonies.

Between them the four musicians have performed at most of the UK’s leading Folk and Jazz festivals, played with pop acts including Muse and One Direction, appeared on TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and in numerous stage shows on the West End and around the UK.

Tickets priced at £15 each can be purchased on the Highlights website or by calling Lesbury Highlights promoter Jan Taylor on 07974 894888.