The highly anticipated musical showpiece will take place on Meggies Burn Fields from Friday, July 15 until Sunday, July 17.
More than 20 acts are set to perform, including Steve Edwards of the global hit and World Cup song World Hold On, Trevor Nelson’s R’n’B band Soul Nation and renowned soul band Smoove and Turrell.
A number of street food vendors will also have stands, so festival-goers don’t go hungry, and there will be a range of craft ales and cocktails to sample.
The event is family friendly, so there will be a fairground fun zone plus a hot-tub relaxation station to unwind in.
The festival is now in its 11th year, and new additions include the MegaDome – a state-of-the-art covered dance zone – and BrewDog Village. This will be a local talent showcase, featuring musicians, comedians and cabaret acts.
Acknowledging the financial difficulties many have faced in recent years, adults can by a single day ticket for £15, and it costs the same for a three-day ticket for children.
A range of of camping, day and weekend entry options are available and they can all be booked online at https://festivalbythesea.co.uk/tickets/
A spokesperson for the festival said: “Whether you came for the likes of Smoove and Turrell, or plan on staying for the chilli-eating contest and Kroud Karaoke, Festival By The Sea is here to celebrate outstanding talent and beautiful local scenery, all while creating a unique experience for the whole family.”