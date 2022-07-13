It will be the first time the family friendly event has been held in three years due to Covid restructions and will be hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie.

Among the musical acts appearing will be rock band Dodgy, S Club 7 and 8 spin-off group S Club All Stars, and Dire Straits tribute band The Straits UK.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the festival will also include street theatre, fairground rides, a craft fair, and food concessions.

The Straits will perform in Bedlington this Saturday, as part of Gallagher Live.

The festival has been sponsored by East Bedlington Parish Council, with contributions also from Choppington Parish Council, West Bedlington Town Council and Morgan Sindall.

A range of private individual donations also enabled the event to be put on in such spectacular style.

The event in Gallagher Park is free and starts at noon. The first act will be on stage at 1pm and the entertainment will continue until around 9pm.

Councillor Dawn Crosby, events chairwoman, said: “Gallagher Park Live is a hugely popular event and, after a long absence due to Covid, we have worked hard to ensure a fabulous line-up that will appeal to everyone, young or old.

"The weather is forecast to be very hot on Saturday, so I would urge people to bring their sunscreen and keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.