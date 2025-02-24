More than 2,000 tickets have been booked for the eagerly-anticipated Berwick Parade.

Matthew Rosier's outdoor spectacular featuring 850 local people takes place at Berwick Barracks parade ground this weekend (February 28 to March 2).

Over three evenings, the walls of the historic Barracks will be transformed into a parade of giants moving and dancing in a joyful procession.

This spectacular artwork honours the town’s strong history of parades and marks the first commission for Berwick Shines, The Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme.

Rag Bag Morris. Picture: Maltings/Jennifer Charlton

Matthew said: “This project has been so joyful to create. It features hundreds of local participants, more than anything I’ve been part of before, each of whom brought their own creativity, playfulness and most importantly, fun to this process. Thank you welcoming me with warmth from the start, and the trust you’ve shown in me and the team. I’ve discovered that Berwick is a special place."

Berwick Parade has been commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust on behalf of Create Berwick, a five-year initiative supported by North East Combined Authority and Northumberland County Council that will bolster the town as a cultural destination through investment in arts, creative businesses and culture.

It has also been supported through The Cultural Development Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) fund administered by Arts Council England.

For free tickets, please check the limited availability at: https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/berwick-parade/ or telephone The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330 999. If you have booked a ticket and cannot use it, please return it to the box office.

Berwick Parade is an outdoor standing event. If you have access needs or require seating, please contact the box office.