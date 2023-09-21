Thropton Show was a success despite the change in weather.

The show tent saw many entries for its range of categories including fruits, vegetables, flowers, handiwork, photography and more.

Unique to this show was its quoits competition, but other events included a fell race sponsored by sponsored by Spar Thropton, a dog rally and wrestling.

Families and friends were able to enjoy their day out in the countryside, enjoying an ice cream and a range of activities for he kids.

1 . Thropton show 1 Happy faces all day. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

2 . Thropton show 2 Many entries for the best fruit and vegetables. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

3 . Thropton show 3 The weather was nice enough to enjoy an ice cream. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson