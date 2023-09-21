Coquetdale community comes together for the Thropton Show
Thropton Show was a success despite the change in weather.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:01 BST
The show tent saw many entries for its range of categories including fruits, vegetables, flowers, handiwork, photography and more.
Unique to this show was its quoits competition, but other events included a fell race sponsored by sponsored by Spar Thropton, a dog rally and wrestling.
Families and friends were able to enjoy their day out in the countryside, enjoying an ice cream and a range of activities for he kids.
