Thropton Show 2023.

Coquetdale community comes together for the Thropton Show

Thropton Show was a success despite the change in weather.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:01 BST

The show tent saw many entries for its range of categories including fruits, vegetables, flowers, handiwork, photography and more.

Unique to this show was its quoits competition, but other events included a fell race sponsored by sponsored by Spar Thropton, a dog rally and wrestling.

Families and friends were able to enjoy their day out in the countryside, enjoying an ice cream and a range of activities for he kids.

Happy faces all day.

1. Thropton show 1

Happy faces all day. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

Many entries for the best fruit and vegetables.

2. Thropton show 2

Many entries for the best fruit and vegetables. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

The weather was nice enough to enjoy an ice cream.

3. Thropton show 3

The weather was nice enough to enjoy an ice cream. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

Wonderful baked goods up for competition.

4. Thropton show 4

Wonderful baked goods up for competition. Photo: Steven Bridgett and Hanna Simpson

