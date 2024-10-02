Concert to be held as part of bid to revive Brinkburn Priory's musical heritage
The event is set to bring back memories of the venue’s nationally-renowned music festival which took place for some 20 years until the demise of the Northern Rock Foundation, its principal supporter, about 12 years ago.
Local resident Julian Fenwick Platt, working with English Heritage, is now trying to revive interest in serious music at Brinkburn.
The choral and organ concert on Sunday, October 13 at 11.30am is being given by St Salvator’s Chapel Choir of the University of St Andrews and its organ scholars, under the direction of Claire Innes-Hopkins. She visited Brinkburn last summer and felt it would be a lovely place to bring her choir.
The programme is eclectic, encompassing two works for organ - one being Mendelssohn’s Sonata No 2 in c Minor - and the choir both unaccompanied, and accompanied by the organ. The composers include Mozart, Herbert Howells, Vaughan Williams, William Holst, William Todd and Leonard Cohen.
The event is free but those attending will be asked for a voluntary contribution.
Julian said: “The William Hill organ at Brinkburn has recently been declared of Grade 1 national importance.
“However In order for it to be put to its full and proper use, the organ is in need of major restoration. Consequently English Heritage are in the process of evaluating an appropriate appeal.
“It is hoped that, once restored, the organ will be the catalyst for the return of Brinkburn’s reputation as a location of musical excellence - long hoped-for by supporters of the former Brinkburn Music Festival.”
