The soloist for the concert will be Nick Byrne.

Concert at Morpeth church in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust
Following its policy of organising concerts in aid of charities, the Bewick Orchestra is giving another in its home town of Morpeth.
At the latest one taking place next month in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Robin Forbes conducts and the soloist will be Nick Byrne – a cellist with an impressive pedigree.
He is currently sub-principal Cello in the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and also finds time to be a cellist with the Liverpool String Quartet.
Nick will be playing the very popular Rococo Variations by Tchaikovsky and the concert opens with Mozart's Overture to ‘Idomeneo’. Third item on the programme is the Czech Suite by Dvorak.
The concert will be held on Saturday, May 11 in St James’s Church, Copper Chare, from 7.30pm.