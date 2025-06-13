Alnwick and District Choral Society are inviting singers to join a ‘Come and Sing’ event on Saturday, June 21 at St Paul’s Church.

In its third installment, the Alnwick event offers an afternoon of choral rehearsal, followed by an informal evening concert.

Participants will be guided by the society’s music director, Peter Brown, with accompaniment from acclaimed organist Linden Innes-Hopkins.

The programme will feature a selection of music, including Handel’s Zadok the Priest and other Coronation Anthems, Franck’s Panis Angelicus, Schubert’s Psalm 23, and Mozart’s Inter Natos Mulierum.

The participation fee for singers is £15, which includes all sheet music as well as refreshments, with tea, coffee and biscuits being provided.

The evening concert is open for anybody to attend, and begins at 6pm at St Paul’s Church. Tickets are available on the door for £5.

For more information and to book, please see the society’s website or email: [email protected]