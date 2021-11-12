The Opera Dudes.

The Opera Dudes will present their Christmas cabaret show jam-packed with operatic favourites, West End showstoppers, festive classics plus ridiculous impressions and slapstick humour on Saturday, December 4 at 7.30pm.

The Opera Dudes Swing Song Merrily on High, which is part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, sees the super slick tenor duo blend their powerful singing with lots of audience participation and hilarious sketches.

Described as Il Divo meets Morecambe & Wise, The Opera Dudes are one of the UK’s leading comedy classical double acts.

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme works with grassroots volunteers from over 65 village halls and community venues across the North of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring this fun and entertaining Christmas show to rural venues. This will be an enjoyable evening for community audiences to enjoy together in the run-up to the festive season.”

The Opera Dudes comprise Neil Allen and Tim Lole, an ex-Cambridge scholar and a classically trained ex-builder turned international operatic tenor. Both Tim and Neil are accomplished and established performers in their own right having performed over 50 operas and more than 3000 concert performances in theatres and concert halls throughout the UK.

Tickets: Adults £10 (2 for 1 for those aged 16-35), Child £7, Family ticket £25.

Bookings: 07946537703 or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.