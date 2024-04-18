Comedy and musical variety heads to County Durham as Hardwick Festival 2024 confirms acoustic stage

Finn Forster.

In an exciting development, however, organisers of the region’s largest festival have unveiled the addition of an Acoustic Stage to the festival lineup, promising attendees an eclectic mix of emerging music, first-class comedy, celebrated legends and an amazing variety of entertainment.

The Acoustic Stage, announced today, will offer festival-goers a unique experience, showcasing talent from across the musical and comedic spectrum. From renowned acts to up-and-coming performers, the stage promises to be one of the many highlights of the event.

Described by Milton Jones as "ridiculous silliness taken to the nth degree," Dan Evans is a seasoned comedian who has been delighting audiences across the UK comedy circuit for over two decades. With his daft tales ranging from babysitting mishaps to navigating the trials of hair loss, Evans is known for his unique brand of humour that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Originating from the mining community of Fishburn, meanwhile, the Fishburn Brass Band has a rich history dating back to the early 1950s. Rising from humble beginnings to becoming a coveted act across the globe, the band embodies the spirit of their village while maintaining a commitment to excellence both on and off stage.

A familiar sight outside gigs and festivals across the UK, Busking Joe is known for sparking impromptu street parties with his energetic drumming and infectious Latin dance beats. With a mission to keep the post-gig festivities alive, Joe is a must-see performer at Hardwick.

With a reputation for captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Ed Cosens is a rising star in the Sheffield music scene. His performance at Hardwick Festival promises to be a highlight, offering fans a taste of his unique blend of indie and folk influences inspired by the likes of Rag & Bone Man and Mumford & Sons.

Hailing from Middlesbrough, Finn Forster is also set to bring his distinctive sound to Hardwick’s new Acoustic Stage. With his soulful vocals and introspective songwriting, Forster is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences as he makes his festival debut.

Paige Temperley, meanwhile, is no stranger to the North East live scene. Paige is a multi-instrumentalist and singer songwriter from Newcastle upon Tyne. She is both a solo artist and part of Folk Pop outfit, 'Tall Shaves' with whom she regularly performs. Paige is also a keen session singer and has lent her vocals to a number of studio projects over the years, most recently the release trailer for the video game 'Hood: Outlaws and Legends'.

A multi-talented entertainer, Steve Royal is known for his comedic prowess, madcap antics, and juggling skills. Having earned acclaim on Britain's Got Talent and toured extensively, Royal's performance at Hardwick is not to be missed.

With his sharp wit and quick humour, Paul Silky White, meanwhile, is a seasoned comedian who knows how to keep audiences laughing. His performance on the Acoustic Stage promises to be a masterclass in stand-up comedy, offering plenty of laughs for all in attendance.

Rising country artist Kimberley Olsen is set to make waves at Hardwick with her debut single reaching Number 1 on the iTunes Country Chart. With her soulful vocals and infectious energy, Olsen is tipped for big things in 2024.

A prodigious singer-songwriter known for his captivating performances, Dave Lynas brings his unique blend of folk and indie rock to Hardwick Festival. With his heartfelt lyrics and mesmerising melodies, Lynas is set to be a festival favourite.

With her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Sarah Johnsone is a rising star in the North East music scene. Her performance at Hardwick Festival promises to be a memorable experience, showcasing her talent and passion for introspective songwriting.

Known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Sophie Gordon is also set to dazzle audiences as she makes her debut at Hardwick Festival. With her soulful interpretations of classic songs and infectious energy, Gordon is sure to leave a lasting impression on this summer’s festival-goers.

