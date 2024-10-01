Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning comedian is bringing his hilarious show – Set Menu (The Best of George Egg) – to Shilbottle.

George Egg will cook plates of gourmet cuisine onstage using unexpected equipment and unconventional methods in this funny, inspiring and absurd show.

Described as both a cross-genre stand-up comedian and anarchic chef, George presents a show that’s as much a comedy set as it is an illustrated lecture.

Set Menu is brought by Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, who work with grassroots volunteers from over 65 village halls and community venues across the north of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

Set Menu (The Best of George Egg) is coming to Shilbottle Community Hall.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights said: “George Egg has won awards for his highly creative and unconventional shows. Our Highlights audiences loved DIY Chef and Movable Feast, so it is fantastic that we can now bring Set Menu (The Best of George Egg) to rural communities across the north of England.”

In 2015, George took his first cooking show ‘Anarchist Cook: A Guide on how to cook in a Hotel Room’ to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – a sell-out success that toured for two years despite having no producer, director or creative team.

Set Menu (The Best of George Egg) takes place on Saturday, October 26 at 7.30pm at Shilbottle Community Hall. Tickets are £12.

To book, call 07946537703 or book online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk, where you will also find Highlights Rural Touring Scheme’s full programme.

This show is one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland as part of the Highlights Autumn programme.