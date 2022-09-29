He will bring his brand-new show, Stretch and Think, to Northumberland on Saturday, December 3 at 8pm.

Topics in line for discussion include yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off?, Captain Tom, Droylsden, the environment, self- improvement, ruining a sexual position, electric car charging spots used by doggers, nursery graduation, horses, Stig look-a-likes, home cooked food in places that aren’t your own home, the odd advantages of fundamental religions, the gym and shop door etiquette.

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced Young Kenny In Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Justin Moorhouse.

