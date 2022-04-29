Coldplay tribute act to perform in Whitley Bay

Coldplace are due to play at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Coldplace are coming to the Playhouse in Whitley Bay on Saturday, May 7.

The band have been busy working behind the scenes to perfect their brand new production which they will be showcasing in 2022 to their fans on their biggest ever UK theatre tour.

Shane Crofts, frontman of Coldplace, said: “We’ve been busy studying the brand new Coldplay sets and have also had a chat with Phil Harvey from Coldplay about their new style and the brand new tracks.

“He’s really looking forwards to seeing our interpretation of Coloratura, as it’s such a long song.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we can say that there will be even more lasers on stage and lots of flashing lights on our instruments.

“We will be using the Xylobands that Coldplay use, as they really do give the edge to the show, and they will look even more amazing alongside all the extra lights we’re using too.

“It’s going to be our biggest challenge yet to recreate their show as it’s such a big atmosphere in a small intimate environment in the theatres, however, we are confident that Coldplay will be pleased with the result.”

Coldplay’s new album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, incorporates a range of different genres from tracks with a more pop sound such as ‘My Universe’ with BTS, to those which have a raw guitar and rocky edge as does ‘People of the Pride’.