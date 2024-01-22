News you can trust since 1854
Cold War Conversations podcast featuring Morpeth author reaches thousands of people

Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins has been “listened to” by 8,700 people across dozens of countries in a podcast that was recorded for the Cold War Conversations series.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Bridget Gubbins. Picture courtesy of Ian Leech.Bridget Gubbins. Picture courtesy of Ian Leech.
The Cold War, Warm Hearts memoir, written in her pre-married name Bridget Ashton, includes many of her striking photographs and maps from her time behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ in 1966.

Cold War Conversations is run by historian Ian Sanders. He interviews people who have stories and recollections about life during the Cold War.

Bridget said: “I am most surprised about a number of the countries where people live who have listened to the podcast.

    “The largest numbers, with nearly 3,000, are the UK and the USA. But others include Australia with 619 and New Zealand with 134, and I find it fascinating to try to imagine someone in Somalia or Papua New Guinea (both with three) sitting listening to me.”

    This free podcast can be heard at https://coldwarconversations.com/episode352

