North Shields is set to come alive once again as the Coast Festival returns for its third year, taking place from June 27 to 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-anticipated event promises a star-studded line-up, family-friendly entertainment and a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Festival goers can look forward to an electrifying party night on the Friday, featuring headline performances from DJ Laidback Luke and rising rap star Window Kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Saturday, the stage will be graced by the incredible Liam Fender and the legendary Glasvegas, while Sunday will see the celebrated Lindisfarne Story Band take the spotlight, featuring local music icons Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell and their five-piece band.

Festival organisers John Smith, left, and John Milton Peacock.

Adding to the excitement, the festival’s legend slots will welcome Nigel Clark from Dodgy on the Saturday and Tom Hingley and his band from the Inspiral Carpets, performing on the Sunday.

While the Friday is all about high-energy partying, the Saturday and Sunday are packed with family-friendly activities. Kids can enjoy the Rave Cave, take part in a budding DJ competition, and perform on a special stage dedicated to young talent.

In addition, the Tyneidols double decker will host a multitude of gigs by busking musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, Coast Festival is proud to support Quinn’s Retreat – a charity dedicated to providing respite for those affected by suicide, helping families find peace and support during difficult times.

Having previously won Best New Festival in the UK, Coast Festival was also nominated for three prestigious awards in 2024.

To ensure an uninterrupted experience, regardless of the weather, all performances will take place undercover in large stage tents, allowing festival-goers to enjoy every moment, rain or shine.

John Milton Peacock, one of the organisers, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Coast Festival back for its third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The line-up is incredible and we’ve got something for everyone – great music, family fun and a fantastic community spirit. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Tickets for Coast Festival 2025 are expected to sell quickly, so do not miss your chance to be part of this unmissable event in North Shields this June. Go to www.skiddle.com/festivals/coast-fest