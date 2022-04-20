Clubland by the Sea is heading to Blyth in July.

The chosen location on the North East’s lengthy coastline will be home to what Clubland claims is their biggest line up yet.

The event will include acts such as headlining musician ‘Basshunter’, who will be performing up on the main stage, playing songs such as ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and ‘Now You’re Gone’.

Also taking over the main stage will be Sash with their anthem named ‘Encore Une Fois’, and the likes of Sunset Bro’s (I’m Feeling it [In The Air]), Christina Novelli (Concrete Angel), Ultrabeat (Pretty Green Eyes), and Flip N Fill (Shooting Star).

Monta Musica will also be joining the live event, alongside Clubland newcomer’s Ministry Of Bounce.

The event is also said to have three stages including the Megadome, lights & SFX production, as well as a mini-festival village with food and drink vendors, official merchandise, a funfair and more.

You can also choose the VIP experience which features better toilets, a private bar, and a “chill out” garden area.

This year you’ll also be able to take advantage of camping on the farm, which is a five minute walk away from the site. There are also national coach options available for those that require or want transportation with HappyBus.co.uk.

For those who wish to stay, the official afterparty will take place at Dejavu, Blyth, with more details to be announced soon.