Classical music group NOMAD bring 'Witching Hour' to Alnwick Playhouse

NOMAD, a group of classically trained musicians, are performing at Alnwick Playhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert on Wednesday, April 2 at 1pm forms part of Alnwick Music Society’s outreach programme.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, writes: “NOMAD invite us to Witching Hour, a spellbinding live performance that merges classical, contemporary, and folk music with storytelling. It is set in the forests of Leanachan, Scotland, where a woman accused of witchcraft escapes into the wild, encountering faeries, will-o’- the-wisps, and ancient magic. These tales from British folklore are brought to life by string quartet, lever harp and singer/narrator.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOMAD is an award-winning flexible ensemble founded in 2021 by classically trained musicians Ailsa Burns, Iona Kaye, and Elena Orsi. They create performances that blend music with a vibrant array of art forms.

This is a ‘pay what you think it’s worth event’. Book a seat for £2 via the Playhouse website or box office and give a donation by cash or contactless card at the end.