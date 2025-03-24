Classical music group NOMAD bring 'Witching Hour' to Alnwick Playhouse
The concert on Wednesday, April 2 at 1pm forms part of Alnwick Music Society’s outreach programme.
Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, writes: “NOMAD invite us to Witching Hour, a spellbinding live performance that merges classical, contemporary, and folk music with storytelling. It is set in the forests of Leanachan, Scotland, where a woman accused of witchcraft escapes into the wild, encountering faeries, will-o’- the-wisps, and ancient magic. These tales from British folklore are brought to life by string quartet, lever harp and singer/narrator.”
NOMAD is an award-winning flexible ensemble founded in 2021 by classically trained musicians Ailsa Burns, Iona Kaye, and Elena Orsi. They create performances that blend music with a vibrant array of art forms.
This is a ‘pay what you think it’s worth event’. Book a seat for £2 via the Playhouse website or box office and give a donation by cash or contactless card at the end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.